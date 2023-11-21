Vietnam improves global ranking in English proficiency
Students practise speaking English with a foreigner near Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake. Hanoi has among the highest levels of English proficiency in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Vietnam has improved its global ranking in English proficiency, ranking 58th out of 113 non-native English-speaking countries, according to the EF English Proficiency Index (EPI) by Education First (EF).
The Southeast Asian nation scored 505 out of 800, three points higher than last year and above the global average, keeping it in the “moderate proficiency” category along with 32 others.
In 2021, the country was in the “low proficiency” group with a score of 486.
The Red River Delta, with a focus on Hanoi, has the highest English proficiency in Vietnam, with men outperforming women.
Globally, it ranks 7th among 23 Asian countries and territories.
Singapore leads the continent and ranks second worldwide with a “very high proficiency” index.
The Philippines, Malaysia, and Hong Kong fall in the “high proficiency” category.
According to EF, South and Southeast Asia have seen a slight drop in their English proficiency on average, with India’s level of English declining slowly over the years.
In Central Asia, English proficiency is low and stable, with higher-than-average gender gaps in favour of men in almost every country.
In East Asia, adult English proficiency has been decreasing in the past four years.
Globally, the Netherlands maintains its top position followed by Singapore, Austria, Denmark, and Norway
To create the 2023 edition of the EPI, EF analysed the results of 2.2 million adults who took its SET English tests last year./.