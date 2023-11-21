Videos IFRC’s 11th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference opens in Hanoi The 11th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies opened in Hanoi on November 21.

Society Hanoi, UK cities share experience in developing Creative City brand A dialogue themed “Hanoi Creative City – City Branding and Sector Development” was held in Hanoi by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports and the British Council in Vietnam.

Society IFRC’s 11th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference opens in Hanoi The 11th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (AP11), themed “Asia-Pacific: Preparedness for Disasters”, took place in Hanoi on November 21.

Travel Travel firms offer promotions for New Year tours Travel firms in Ho Chi Minh City are offering promotion programmes for New Year holidays, aiming to convince customers to book tours early.