Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung and his Indonesian counterpart Johnny G. Plate. (Photo:VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung and his Indonesian counterpart Johnny G. Plate on May 10 agreed to promote cooperation between agencies and businesses of Vietnam and Indonesia in information and communications.



At their meeting, taking place within the framework of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s visit to Indonesia to attend the 42nd ASEAN Summit on May 9-11 in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara, the two sides expected to see the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on building a digital partnership between the two countries this year.

The ministers shared each country's policies and strategies for developing digital infrastructure, accelerating digital transformation to develop digital economy, digital society, and digital government. Vietnam and Indonesia have many similarities in terms of development level, orientations, strategies, goals, and policy priorities as well as challenges to state management, especially in building a safe, healthy, and reliable cyberspace.



They also exchanged experience in universalising telecommunications services, developing new-generation telecommunications networks, deploying 5G networks, supporting digital technology businesses, especially digital startups, and dealing with content violations in cyberspace.

Regarding the cooperation between the two countries and the two ministries in the coming time, the two officials agreed to boost collaboration between agencies and businesses of both sides and optimise their potential in the fields of digital economy and digital society.

Minister Hung invited his Indonesian counterpart to visit Vietnam and attend the ASEAN Ministers of Information Conference (AMRI) hosted by Vietnam in September 2023, and the ASEAN Conference on 5G in November 2023. Johnny G. Plate thanked Hung and accepted the invitation./.