ASEAN 42nd ASEAN Summit: Indonesian President emphasises government-business cooperation President Joko Widodo of Indonesia - Chair of ASEAN 2023 on May 10 affirmed that collaboration, cooperation, and synergy are important in the relations between the government and the business community.

Politics PM attends dialogues on ASEAN Community Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and leaders of other ASEAN countries on May 10 engaged in dialogues with representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), the youth, the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ABAC), and the High-Level Task Force (HLTF) on the ASEAN Community’s Post-2025 Vision.

ASEAN Indonesian President highlights ASEAN’s unity at opening of 42nd ASEAN Summit Indonesian President Joko Widodo stressed that with its unity, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) would be able to play a central role in bringing peace and economic growth ASEAN matters, while delivering a speech at the opening of the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, on May 10.

World Vietnam highlights promotion of ASEAN’s solidarity, unity, strategic autonomy To affirm itself as an epicentrum of growth amid the rapid movements in the regional and global strategic environment, ASEAN needs to strongly promote its solidarity, unity, strategic autonomy, and centrality, affirming the mission of maintaining peace, stability and development in the region, stated Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.