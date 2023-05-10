ASEAN condemns attack on humanitarian aid convoy in Myanmar
Heads of delegations of ASEAN countries in a group photo. (Source: VNA)Labuan Bajo (VNA) – Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have issued a statement on the recent attack on a convoy of the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) and ASEAN Monitoring Team in Myanmar.
The document was issued on May 10 as part of the ongoing 42nd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings, which takes place in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, on May 9-11.
In their statement, the leaders expressed their deep concern over the ongoing violence in Myanmar and urged the immediate cessation of all forms of violence and the use of force to create a conducive environment for the safe and timely delivery of humanitarian assistance and inclusive national dialogues.
They supported the May 8 statement of the Indonesian President as the Chair of ASEAN 2023 in response to the attack. They condemned the attack, and underlined that the perpetrators must be held accountable.
The leaders noted their support for the efforts of the Chair of ASEAN, including its continued engagements with all stakeholders in Myanmar, to encourage progress in the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus.
The 5-Point Consensus, adopted by ASEAN leaders in April 2021 to support stability in Myanmar and its effective engagement in ASEAN cooperation and community building, includes agreed-upon points such as ending violence, holding constructive dialogue among all parties involved, providing humanitarian assistance for Myanmar, appointing an ASEAN Special Envoy to facilitate talks, and allowing ASEAN Special Envoy to visit Myanmar.