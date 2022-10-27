ASEAN focuses on implementing Five-Point Consensus on Myanmar
A Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Myanmar was held on October 27 at the ASEAN Secretariat headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, to deliberate on ways to better implement the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) endorsed by the ASEAN Leaders' Meeting on April 24, 2021.
In Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
In his opening remarks, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn, who is also Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar, reaffirmed the importance of the 5PC, which emphasised ASEAN's centrality and the bloc's leading role in returning peace and normalcy for the people of Myanmar.
The meeting affirmed ASEAN’s determination to seek peaceful solutions to issues in Myanmar, Prak Sokhonn said, adding that the implementation of the 5PC has gained progress.
Delegates to the meeting also discussed about key recommendations to be submitted for the consideration of the ASEAN leaders at the upcoming 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits in November./.