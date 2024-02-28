Vietnam international textiles expo kicks off in HCM City
The first Vietnam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles and Textile Technologies (VIATT) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on February 28.
At the ribbon cutting ceremony to open the Vietnam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles and Textile Technologies in HCM City on February 28. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – The first Vietnam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles and Textile Technologies (VIATT) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on February 28.
The expo is co-organised by Messe Frankfurt – a German-based organiser of the world's largest trade fairs, congresses and events – and the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade. Spanning 15,000 square metres, it features over 500 booths run by more than 400 domestic and foreign firms from 16 countries and territories worldwide such as the UK, Germany, the US, Switzerland, Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, Thailand, and India.
Vietnam’s national brand pavilion is the highlight of the three-day expo, introducing visitors to the strengths of domestic textile and garment brands. Vietnamese products on display include apparel, home textiles, technical textiles, non-woven fabrics, and textile processing-printing technologies, among many others.
The business community and visitors are set to join 14 symposiums and fashion shows, focusing on such practical topics as design and trends, market access strategies, and textile and non-woven fabric technologies.
Visitor at a stall of the expo on its opening day. (Photo: VNA)According to Detlef Braun, member of the Executive Board at Messe Frankfurt, VIATT is an event in the company’s Texpertise Network that connects over 500,000 people across the globe. The exhibition provides opportunities for textile businesses to engage in trade connectivity, participate in the global textile production chain, and form links throughout the value chain from raw materials to final products.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang said VIATT is an opportunity for businesses to seek partners, gradually increase localisation rate, meet the diverse needs of domestic and international customers, enhance the added value of products, and make contributions to the development of the Vietnamese textile industry towards green and sustainable trends worldwide.
Participating major global brands, meanwhile, will receive assistance to transfer technology and management experience to and participate in the development of supply chains in Vietnam, she noted./.