Business Vietnamese firms attend Hong Kong gem, jewellery shows Vietnamese businesses are joining enterprises from 43 countries and territories worldwide at two gemstone and jewellery shows in Hong Kong (China) from February 27 to March 4.

Business PM urges efforts to upgrade stock market to emerging status Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh requested action be boosted to upgrade Vietnam’s stock market from the frontier status to the emerging one in 2025, while chairing a conference in Hanoi on February 28.

Business Binh Dinh to hold first outdoor lifestyle fair The first-ever Quy Nhon International Outdoor Lifestyle Fair (Q-Fair 2024) will be organised in Quy Nhon city, the south-central coastal province of Binh Dinh, on March 9-12, heard a press conference on February 28.

Business Vietnam eyes semiconductor powerhouse status with new workforce scheme By 2045, Vietnam will become an important link in the global semiconductor industry value chain with a contingent of engineers and experts capable of meeting the industry requirements in both quality and quantity, said Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung.