Vietnam - Japan Cultural Festival opens in Da Nang open March 29 (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – A Vietnam-Japan Cultural Festival opened in the central beach city of Da Nang on March 29, as part of celebrations of the 51st anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries (1973-2024).

The festival, held annually by Dong A University featured impressive performances of artists from Japan and local students. Besides, event-goers also had a chance to take part in folk games of the two countries such as bamboo dance, Mandarin square capturing, and sodoku, among others.

Besides, the event also reenacted Japanese Nagashi Somen festival. A flashmob dance with the participation of 50 teams, a cosplay performance and booths presenting Vietnam and Japanese culinary culture were also held.

Festival goers join in a bamboo dancing activity (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the ceremony, Japanese Deputy Consul General in Da Nang Shimonishi Kiyoshi said the festival can help local students enhance their Japanese language proficiency. He also expressed his hope that Japanese language learners will become a bridge to strengthen the bonds between Japan and Vietnam in the future.

Luong Minh Sam, Chairman of Board of Directors of Dong A University said he hopes the annual festival will become an international exchange channel, creating a playground for the locals to have a better understanding about Japan and its people, contributing to effectively intensifying the two countries’ friendship and cooperative relations./.