The Vietnamese delegation visits frigate Admiral Kasatonov (Photo: VNA)

Saint Petersburg (VNA) – A Vietnamese delegation led Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army Lt. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong has been attending the ninth International Maritime Defence Show (IMDS) 2019 in Saint Petersburg, Russia, from July 10-14.



The event attracted 48 delegations from 35 countries across the world, along with 353 exhibitors, 28 of them are from 19 nations.



Speaking at the event, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said IMDS has contributed to the development of military technical cooperation among countries.



Deputy General Director of Rosoboronexport Corporation Igor Sevastyanov said the company introduces the latest technologies in shipbuilding and maritime weapons at the event, adding that it is considering the supply of maritime equipment to several Southeast Asian nations.



According to him, there have been successes in maritime technological transfer between Russia and partners, including India and Vietnam.



More than 20 seminars discussing shipbuilding and navy are also held within the framework of the show.



During the stay, the Vietnamese delegation held working sessions with leaders of Rosoboronexport, Almaz shipbuilding factory, Kalasnhikov weapons group, and visited frigate Admiral Kasatonov, missile vessel Karakyrt–E, and ballistic missile Rubezh-ME.-VNA



