Vietnam joins leading specialty and fine food fair in UK
Five Vietnamese food producers, with support from the Vietnam Trade Office in the UK, have displayed food and beverage products at the Specialty and Fine Food Fair 2023 in Olympia exhibition centre in London from September 11-12.
The Vietnamese stall displays specialty products, including Phu Tho specialty green tea, highland old tea, beer, coffee, cinnamon, star anise, honey with pink lemon, dried fruits, rice noodle, fish sauce, shrimp paste, frozen seafood, among others. (Photo:VNA)London (VNA) - Five Vietnamese food producers, with support from the Vietnam Trade Office in the UK, have displayed food and beverage products at the Specialty and Fine Food Fair 2023 in Olympia exhibition centre in London from September 11-12.
A leading showcase of artisanal food and drinks in the UK, the Speciality & Fine Food Fair is the home for fine food and drink discovery for buyers from across the retail, hospitality, food service, manufacturing, import and export and wholesale sectors.
This year’s fair draws over 500 exhibitors from the UK and around the world, including more than 200 start-ups in food and beverage, and thousands of visitors, offering a big opportunity for producers, wholesalers, retailers and service providers in the F&B sector to connect and seek potential partners and discover key market trends.
The Vietnamese stall displays specialty products, including Phu Tho specialty green tea, highland old tea, beer, coffee, cinnamon, star anise, honey with pink lemon, dried fruits, desiccated coconut, crispy coconut, rice, vermicelli, rice noodle, fish sauce, shrimp paste, frozen seafood, among others.
Le Hong Minh, Director of the Investment Promotion Centre for Industry and Trade, who is leading a Vietnamese trade promotion delegation in the UK, said attending the world’s leading food and beverage event in the UK, Vietnamese businesses aimed to introduce Vietnamese specialty food and the country’s export potential to British consumers and international visitors at the fair. They also sought to explore opportunities to set up links with trade partners at the fair and discover market trends to improve products, better catering to the UK’s needs and increase exports to this market.
James Murray, International Sales Director of Specialty and Fine Food Fair, is delighted that Vietnam has joined the fair. As the exhibition showcases the best food and drink from different countries, it is a good opportunity for Vietnam to introduce its wonderful products, he said, pointing out that for overseas companies, the fair is a route to the UK market. By exhibiting at the fair, Vietnamese businesses can present their products to the best food and drink companies in the UK, he said, hoping there will be more Vietnamese food present at the fair in the future.
Simon Mellon, a visitor from London, said he loves the vibrancies of Vietnamese produce. Years ago, Mellon had a holiday in Vietnam, enjoying the Vietnamese coffee, the fresh tropical fruits as well as refreshing smoothies. He said it was fantastic to find and buy some of these here in London, like dried fruits, cashews and rice./.