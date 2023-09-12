Business Vietnam, Turkey seek to promote trade partnership A Vietnam - Turkey trade promotion conference was held in the form of teleconference on September 11, aiming to connect businesses of the two sides and provide them with information on the potential, business climate and culture in the two countries.

Business Minister vows support for US, Vietnamese firms in high-tech economy Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has pledged to join other ministries, sectors, and localities to provide optimal conditions for US and Vietnamese enterprises to successfully make investment and do business, thus helping generate sustainable values and boost connections for common interests to secure prosperity for both countries.