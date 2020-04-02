Vietnam joins online int’l trade fair of medical products
The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) and 20 domestic producers have recently attended an online international trade fair hosted by China to promote products for COVID-19 prevention and treatment.
Chinese medical workers in protective gears at a hospital in Wuhan City on March 6. (Photo: VNA)
The event was organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade in Sichuan (CCPIT Sichuan) on the online communication and collaboration platform Dingtalk.
It gathered various manufacturers from China, Vietnam, Canada, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan and more.
The participating Vietnamese companies were looking for materials, equipment and machines for production of medical supplies for the disease’s prevention and control.
About 40 deals were signed between the Vietnamese and Chinese firms during the event.
The VIETRADE is cooperating with relevant organizations to schedule more online trade fairs with China in a wide range of areas in the coming time./.