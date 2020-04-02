WHO expects Malaysia's COVID-19 cases to peak in mid-April
People in Malaysia are seen wearing face masks (Photo: VNA)
Based on available data, the WHO Country Office has projected that Malaysia will see a peak in hospitalised cases in mid-April, said Ying-Ru Lo, the WHO's head of mission and representative to Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore.
The number of critically ill patients is estimated to reach the peak within the next week, she added.
Malaysia has the highest number of known infections in Southeast Asia with 2,908 confirmed cases, including 45 deaths.
Furthermore, the Malaysian government has set up a special Cabinet committee to develop strategic measures to safeguard the country’s economy and labour market impacted by COVID-19.
The committee will be co-chaired by Minister of International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin Ali and Minister of Defence Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
Its aim is to strike a balance between the nation’s economic priorities and the effective enforcement of the movement control order (MCO).
The committee will also deliberate on measures to sustain Malaysia’s economic engines, particularly the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), during the MCO and ensure effective mitigation efforts in addressing displacement of labour force among Malaysians.
Meanwhile, a total of 26 individuals including 12 foreigners were fined 1,000 ringgit (240 USD) each by the Ipoh magistrate’s court in Perak state on April 2, for failing to adhere to the MCO. They have to serve three months in jail if they do not pay the fines./.
