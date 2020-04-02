World RoK seeks ASEAN+3 summit on COVID-19 The Republic of Korea (RoK) said on April 2 it is pushing for a special video conference of the leaders of the ASEAN Plus Three (APT) member states over the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASEAN Cambodian government offers financial support for tourism sector The Cambodian government recently announced a measure to assist workers employed in the tourism sector which is severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

World JICA: Southeast Asian trainees prefer RoK to Japan In a recent report on the programme to receive foreign intern trainees, the Japan International Cooperation Agency said the Republic of Korea (RoK) is emerging as a destination more preferable than Japan in the eyes of Southeast Asian trainees.

World WB: Cambodia's economy to slow down due to COVID-19 Cambodia's economic growth is projected to slow sharply to 2.5 percent in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a World Bank's report released on March 31.