Business Interest rates of auctioned Government bonds continue to rise The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) held 30 auctions of Government bonds (G-bonds) in October, with 55.66% of the total G-bonds on offer, worth 31.45 trillion VND (1.26 billion USD) sold.

Business Morocco launches anti-dumping probe into bike, motorcycle tires from Vietnam Morocco announced that it has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into bike and motorcycle tires originated or imported from Vietnam, the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) said.

Business Vietnam seeks to boost economic ties with Saudi Arabia The Vietnamese Embassy in Saudi Arabia has stepped up trade promotion activities, popularising the country's products in many of the host localities, Ambassador Dang Xuan Dung told the Vietnam News Agency in an interview.

Business Philippines remains biggest importer of Vietnamese rice The Philippines is the top importer of Vietnamese rice during January – September this year, accounting for 43.9% of the country’s total export of the grain, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).