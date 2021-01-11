World Indonesian President expresses condolences to families of plane crash victims Indonesian President Joko Widodo on January 10 expressed his condolences to the families of the passengers and crew members and the Sriwijaya Air over the plane crash off Jakarta’s coast a day earlier.

World Malaysia: Conditional registration of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approved Conditional registration for the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer company has been approved for use in Malaysia, said Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah.

World Singapore: PM receives COVID-19 vaccine as nationwide vaccination drive begins Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on January 8, at the start of a nationwide drive to vaccinate staff across various public healthcare institutions.