Vietnam leads Southeast Asia in wooden furniture exports to Australia
Wooden furniture exports from Southeast Asian markets to Australia grew sharply in the past year, with Vietnam leading the way on 205.6 million USD, up 26.4% year-on-year.
Producing wooden furniture for export at Trieu Phu Loc Furniture Co., Ltd, Tan Uyen town, Binh Duong province (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Wooden furniture exports from Southeast Asian markets to Australia grew sharply in the past year, with Vietnam leading the way on 205.6 million USD, up 26.4% year-on-year.
Vietnam is followed Malaysia with 101.9 million USD and Indonesia with 61.7 million USD.
The proportion of wooden furniture imports from these three markets accounted for 22.9% of the total value of wooden furniture imports into Australia.
The Import-Export Department, Ministry of Industry and Trade, quoted statistics from the General Department of Customs saying that the export value of wooden office furniture reached 28.4 million USD in December, a year-on-year decline of 28.6%.
The export value of wooden office furniture reached 370.3 million USD last year, down 15.9% over the same period in 2021.
In the structure of wooden furniture exports last year, office furniture is the item with the strongest decline because exports to major markets such as the US, Japan, China and the UK plummeted.
Office furniture exports were the largest to the US market last year, reaching 225.4 million USD, down 13.6% over the previous year.
Export value to the US accounted for 60.9% total export value of office furniture, followed by the Japanese market with 67.7 million USD; the Chinese market with 15.9 million USD; and the UK with 13.6 million USD.
High inflation has made consumers prioritise spending on food and essential goods, thereby cutting spending on office furniture.
In addition, high freight rates, along with a sharp rising in the purchase price of raw wood, increased production costs, making it more difficult for Vietnamese office furniture manufacturers.
The Import-Export Department said that the export prospect of wooden office furniture would also not be positive this year when the global economic situation was forecasted to continue to face many difficulties.
However, statistics from the International Trade Centre (ITC) show that Australia's imports of wooden furniture reached 1.6 billion USD in the 11 months of last year, a year-on-year growth of 4.9%.
The Import-Export Department said that even though Australia was one of the most demanding markets in the world with many certification requirements, high product quality standards, and strict import processes, its consumers had a high standard of living and were willing to pay for high-priced imported items if they were satisfied with the product.
Therefore, to penetrate the Australian market, exporters needed to give top priority to product quality instead of price, said the department, while, understanding customer tastes and focusing on building a solid brand for wooden furniture products./.