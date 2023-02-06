Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,611 VND/USD on February 6, up 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (February 3).

Business Lam Dong province recognises hi-tech coffee growing area The People’s Committee of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has recognised a 371.6ha coffee growing area in Di Linh district as a hi-tech coffee growing area.