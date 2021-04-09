Health More than 55,000 safely get COVID-19 vaccine shots The COVID-19 vaccination campaign have been rolled out in 19 cities and provinces nationwide since March 8, with 55,151 frontline workers the fight against the pandemic administered the AstraZeneca shots as of April 7.

Health One more imported case of COVID-19 recorded over last 12 hours A 55-year-old Vietnamese man returning from Angola was detected with COVID-19 in the past 12 hours to 6am April 9, raising Vietnam’s total coronavirus cases to 2,669, the Ministry of Health reported.

Health Nine imported cases of COVID-19 raise national count to 2,668 Nine imported cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 12 hours to 6pm April 8, raising the national count to 2,668, according to the Health Ministry.