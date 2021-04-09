Vietnam logs 14 imported COVID-19 cases on April 9 evening
Taking samples for COVID-19 testing from a Vietnamese citizen returning from the US (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases, all imported, in the past 12 hours to 6pm on April 9, bringing the national count to 2,683, the Ministry of Health said.
All of the patients are Vietnamese citizens who were put under quarantine right after their arrival in Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang city, and Dong Thap, Kien Giang and Bac Ninh provinces.
As many as 37,282 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic regions are currently quarantined, including 523 in hospitals, 21,133 in state-designated establishments and 15,626 at their residences.
A total of 2,429 patients have been cured to date, while the death toll was still kept at 35.
Among patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments, 22 tested negative to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 11 twice and 17 thrice.
To live safely with the pandemic, the Ministry of Health advised people to remain proactive in pandemic prevention and control by continuing to wear face masks when going out, disinfecting frequently, maintaining a safe distance, refraining from mass gatherings, and making medical declarations./.