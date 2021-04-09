Health Nine imported cases of COVID-19 raise national count to 2,668 Nine imported cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 12 hours to 6pm April 8, raising the national count to 2,668, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Telehealth centre inaugurated in Ho Chi Minh City The Ministry of Health inaugurated a centre for telehealth diagnosis and consultation services (Telehealth) at Thong Nhat Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City on April 7 as part of activities in the framework of the remote medical examination and treatment project for the 2020-2025 period.

Health Ministry decides on allocation of vaccine doses supplied by COVAX The Ministry of Health on April 7 issued a decision on the allocation of 811,200 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to all 63 cities and provinces, and other agencies.