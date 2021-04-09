One more imported case of COVID-19 recorded over last 12 hours
Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A 55-year-old Vietnamese man returning from Angola was detected with COVID-19 in the past 12 hours to 6am April 9, raising Vietnam’s total coronavirus cases to 2,669, the Ministry of Health reported.
The country’s local infections remained at 1,603, including 910 detected since January 27 when the latest coronavirus resurgence recorded in Hai Duong.
The total recoveries are 2,429 while the death toll remained at 35, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Among those still undergoing treatment, 22 have tested negative for the COVID-19 once, 11 others twice, and 17 thrice.
There are 36,971 people who had close contact with confirmed cases or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions quarantined at present.
The Ministry of Health also announced that 1,208 more people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on April 8, bringing the number of those receiving the vaccine to 56,359, most of whom are health workers and those in the frontline of the anti-pandemic fight./.