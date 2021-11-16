A student in HCM City's Cu Chi district gets vaccinated against COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Health announced 9,650 new COVID-19 infections in 59 provinces and cities nationwide on November 16, the biggest rise in daily cases since September 26, as the total number of vaccines administered nationwide crossed the 100 million mark.



There were also a further 87 COVID-19 related deaths announced on the day.



As of November 16, 100,862,898 vaccine doses have been administered in Vietnam. Over 36 million people are now fully inoculated, and almost 65 million people have received one dose of vaccine.



Vietnam’s total caseload currently stands at 1,045,397, of which 1,040,346 are the result of the fourth wave of infections that have swept the country since late April.



Ho Chi Minh City recorded the highest number of daily infections with 1,183, followed by Tay Ninh province with 683, and Tien Giang with 671.



The capital city of Hanoi reported 158 new cases on November 16.



The other cases were detected in Dong Nai (631), Binh Duong (607), An Giang (482), Binh Thuan (439), Dong Thap (392), Soc Trang (343), Ca Mau (340), Bac Lieu (328), Kien Giang (324), Ba Ria - Vung Tau (300), Vinh Long (291), Binh Phuoc (199), Tra Vinh (194), Ben Tre (185), Can Tho (158), Khanh Hoa (150), Nghe An (145), Ha Giang (122), Thai Binh (106), Long An (100), Hau Giang (96), Dak Lak (88), Lam Dong (84), Bac Ninh (81), Nam Dinh (73), Thua Thien-Hue (70), Quang Nam (61), Bac Giang (60), Thanh Hoa (52), Gia Lai (50), Binh Dinh (48), Dak Nong (44), Ninh Thuan (35), Da Nang (34), Quang Ngai (32), Hai Duong (29), Tuyen Quang (27), Quang Tri (22), Quang Binh (18), Quang Ninh (15), Phu Tho (14), Phu Yen (11), Vinh Phuc (11), Lang Son (9), Hung Yen (9), Dien Bien (8 ), Ha Nam (7), Ha Tinh (7), Cao Bang (4), Kon Tum (3), Lao Cai (2), Hoa Binh (2), Thai Nguyen (2), Son La (1), and Yen Bai (1).



Among the new cases, only nine were imported and the rest were local transmissions. A total of 4,369 new infections were detected in the community.



The deaths were reported in HCM City (35), Binh Duong (7), Long An (6), Bac Lieu (6), Dong Nai (5), Ca Mau (5), Tay Ninh (3), Dong Thap (3), Binh Thuan (3), An Giang (3), Soc Trang (2), Tien Giang (2), Kien Giang (2), Gia Lai (1), Vinh Long (1),Khanh Hoa (1), Ben Tre (1), and Hau Giang (1).



The death toll in Vietnam is now 23,270, or 2.2 percent of the total cases.



Just over 4,100 COVID-19 patients are in a serious condition, according to the Ministry of Health, with 366 requiring invasive ventilation and 11 on life support (ECMO).



A further 6,481 patients were given the all-clear on November 16, taking the total number of recoveries to 870,997./.

VNA