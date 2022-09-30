Health 978 new COVID-19 cases recorded on September 29 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,477,886 with 978 new cases recorded on September 29, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health US presents 10 more liquid oxygen systems to Vietnam’s hospitals The US Mission to Vietnam, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), recently announced the provision of liquid oxygen systems for 10 additional Vietnamese hospitals, bringing the total number to 23.