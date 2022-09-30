Vietnam logs additional 1,470 COVID-19 cases on September 30
Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,479,356 with 1,470 new cases recorded on September 30, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 948 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,591,865. Meanwhile, there are 107 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stands at to 43,148.
On September 29, an additional 93,993 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 260,159,568./.