978 new COVID-19 cases recorded on September 29
The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,477,886 with 978 new cases recorded on September 29, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,477,886 with 978 new cases recorded on September 29, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 1,100 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,590,917. Meanwhile, there are 106 patients needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities rose to 43,148.
On September 28, an additional 48,759 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 260,065,575./.