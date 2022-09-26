Health Vietnam plans to vaccinate under-5 children against COVID-19 if there’s scientific basis The Ministry of Health has just sent a document to the People's Committees of provinces and cities, asking them to calculate the number of children from 6 months old to under 5 years old to prepare a plan on COVID-19 vaccination for them when there are enough conditions and scientific basis.

Health Programme enhances care for patients with cardio, renal and metabolic diseases in Vietnam The Medical Services Administration (MSA) under the Ministry of Health and AstraZeneca Vietnam signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a programme to improve care for patients with cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases in Vietnam.