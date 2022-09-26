Vietnam reports additional 1,432 COVID-19 infections on September 26
A child is vaccinated against COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 1,432 new COVID-19 cases, no death and 700 recoveries on September 26, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new infections brought the country’s total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic broke out to 11,473,733.
With 930 patients declared to be from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on the same day, the the total number of recoveries rose to 10,587,561. Meanwhile, there are 103 patients needing breathing support
The death toll was still kept at 43,146.
Over 259.91 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Vietnam so far./.