Health Over 3,170 new COVID-19 cases logged on September 20 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,463,404 with 3,177 new cases recorded on September 20, up nearly 1,400 cases from the previous day according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Int'l workshop discusses emerging and re-emerging viral diseases An international training workshop organised by Military Central Hospital 108 in collaboration with the German Academic Exchange Services (DAAD) themed "Emerging and re-emerging viral diseases" was opened in Hanoi on September 20.

Health Vietnam records 200,000 stroke patients yearly Vietnam records about 200,000 stroke patients every year, said Associate Professor Nguyen Trong Luu, Vice President of the Vietnam Association for Rehabilitation.