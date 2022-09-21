Vietnam logs additional 2,287 COVID-19 cases on Sept. 21
A student gets vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Hong Bang Junior High School in District 5, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 2,287 new COVID-19 cases on September 21, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new infections brought the country’s total caseload since the pandemic broke out to 11,465,691.
Meanwhile, 1,666 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, lifting the total number of recoveries to 10,582,688.
The death toll from the disease rose to 43,146, accounting for 0.4% of the infections, after four fatalities were reported in An Giang (2), Binh Thuan (1) and Khanh Hoa (1) provinces.
More than 259.65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far./.