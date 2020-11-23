Vietnam logs five imported COVID-19 cases on Nov 23
At a concentrated quarantine facility (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam had five imported COVID-19 cases to report on November 23, bringing the national count to 1,312, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The patients were quarantined upon their arrival at the country’s airports.
Two of them are experts from India and the Philippines while three others are Vietnamese citizens returning from Romania and Japan.
So far, Vietnam has recorded 691 locally infected cases of COVID-19. The country has been free of virus transmission in the community for 82 straight days.
Also on November 23, nine COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear, raising the number of recoveries to 1,151.
Among patients still under treatment, nine have tested negative for the coronavirus once, nine twice and 10 thrice. There is no patient in a serious condition at present. The fatalities remain at 35.
A total of 15,874 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-affected areas are under health monitoring, including 201 at hospitals, 14,717 at designated facilities and 956 at home or in accommodations./.
