Business Experts call for risk management to boost Vietnam-Africa trade Bilateral trade between Vietnam and African economies has made significant growth in the past decade, however, there is still room for improvement.

Business HCM City hopes to intensify cooperation with Japanese firms: official Ho Chi Minh city will create favourable conditions for Japanese firm to make long-term investment and business in the southern economic hub, on the basis of the special relations between the two countries, a municipal official affirmed on December 6.

Business Nearly 6,000 agricultural products granted traceability codes The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Hanoi has so far managed and granted administrative account codes for 2,527 for facilities, cooperatives, businesses and shops which trade safe food, agro, forestry and fishery products in the capital city.