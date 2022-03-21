Business Reference exchange rate up 4 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,146 VND/USD on March 21, up 4 VND from the last working day of previous week (March 18).

Business Vietnam needs drastic SOE restructuring: experts Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has signed a decision to deepen the restructuring of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in 2021-25.

Business Anti-dumping investigation into cane sugar extended The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade has decided to extend its investigation and application of measures against trade remedy circumvention on certain cane sugar products from some Southeast Asian countries.

Business Industrial property expected to heat up, driven by FDI influx The industrial property market is expected to heat up this year, driven by an influx of foreign direct investment (FDI), thanks to an improved manufacturing sector and border reopening which has helped raise investors' confidence.