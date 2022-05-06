Health Moderna COVID-19 vaccine utilised for children from six to under 12 years old Moderna COVID-19 vaccine provided through the COVAX Facility should be used first to vaccinate children aged from six to below 12 years to speed up the inoculation for this age group, according to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE).

Health COVID-19: Vietnam reports 4,305 new cases on May 5 A total 4,305 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 4 to 4pm May 5, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health COVID-19: Vietnam halts domestic health declaration The Ministry of Health (MoH) has asked the People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities to direct relevant agencies to suspend the application of domestic health declaration (domestic travel, and at public places and restaurants) from 0:00 am on April 30.