Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2022 returns to capital
A press conference ahead of the Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2022 takes place in Hanoi on May 6. (Photo provided by the event's organisers)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) -
IT will draw over 150 foreign and domestic exhibitors, including those from Japan, the Republic of Korea, mainland China, Taiwan (China), Australia, the US, Belarus and the Czech Republic.
The four-day event will start on May 11 at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre. State policies and laws in pharmaceutical and medical areas will be introduced while the latest achievements and products in the pharmaceutical sector, including medical equipment for hospitals, clinics and healthcare, will be on display.
Vietnam Medical Import-Export JSC (VIMEDIMEX VN), in collaboration with Vietnam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC (VIETFAIR), have successfully organised many pharmaceutical and medical exhibitions over the past years.
Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2022 will be the first pharmaceutical and medical event in the capital in two years, due to the pandemic.
Nguyen Dinh Anh, head of the Ministry of Health's Department of Communications, Emulation and Reward described the upcoming event as an opportunity for businesses, producers and distributors to promote products and technology, exchange experiences and seize new business opportunities.
It would also be a good chance for doctors and nurses nationwide to access the latest pharmaceutical products, advanced medical equipment and technology to improve their capacities in protecting, caring for and improving people's health, Anh said.
The previous edition attracted 60 foreign and domestic exhibitors./.