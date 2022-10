At the Vietnam Medi-pharm Expo in HCM City in August. (Photo: VNA)

– The 28th Vietnam Medi-pharm Expo will take place from December 1-3 in Hanoi, giving a chance for businesses to seek partners and popularise their products and technologies.This year, the exhibition will feature about 200 booths by 150 businesses from various countries.According to the organiser, the Vietnam National Trade Fair & Advertising Company (VINEXAD), covering 5.000 sq.m, the exhibition will offer a diversity of products.Along with big domestic players, the exhibition also expects reputable firms from other countries, including Meditech Systems, Narang Medical, Opsonin Pharma, Crystal Optic, Biofaktor, StarPharma, and Moscow Export Centre.VINEXAD highlighted that Vietnam is an attractive and promising medical market. The IQVIA Institute placed Vietnam among the 17 countries with the most rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry in the world.The pharmaceutical industry’s revenue is expected to hit 7.5 billion USD in 2025, accounting for 1.78% of the country’s GDP and 32.25 of spending on healthcare services, it noted.Earlier, the Vietnam Medi-pharm Expo was held in Ho Chi Minh City in August./.