Vietnam places importance on people-to-people exchanges with Dominican Republic
At the working session (Photo: qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) attaches importance to people-to-people exchanges between Vietnam and the Dominican Republic, VUFO President Nguyen Phuong Nga has affirmed.
At a reception for General Secretary of the Dominican Republic’s United Left Movement (MIU) Miguel Mejia in Hanoi on February 20, Nga thanked MIU and people of the Dominican Republic for their support to Vietnam in the past struggle for national liberation as well as the present national construction and defence.
She also spoke highly of efforts by MIU and Mejia himself, who is also Minister for Regional Integration Policies, in promoting the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.
VUFO will actively coordinate with the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in Vietnam in implementing activities in order to enhance mutual understanding and contribute to strengthening the good friendship and effective cooperation, Nga affirmed.
For his part, Mejia highly valued great achievements Vietnam recorded over the past time, and expressed his belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Vietnamese people will reap more attainments in the time ahead.
He also pledged to make all-out efforts to consolidate and foster the friendship and cooperation between the two Parties and peoples, contributing to deepening the bilateral relations in a more pragmatic and substantive fashion./.