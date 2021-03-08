Vietnam posts 1.29 billion USD in trade surplus
Vietnam’s import-export value during the first two months of this year is expected to top 95.8 billion USD, a year-on-year rise of 25.4 percent. The country registered a trade surplus of 1.29 billion USD.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicGarment and textile sector sets export target of 55 bln USD
The Vietnam Textile & Apparel Association sets an export target of 55 billion USD for the sector for 2025.
See more
InfographicCPI in February up 1.52 percent
Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in February was up 1.52% over the previous month and 0.7 percent year on year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
InfographicVietnam lures 5.46 billion USD in foreign investment
As much as 5.46 billion USD worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) was injected into Vietnam as of February 20, equivalent to 84.4 percent of the figure recorded in the same time last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment
InfographicNine Vietnam banks named in Brand Finance Banking 500
Vietnam's banking sector sees greatest year-on-year brand value growth at 23%, according to Brand Finance Banking 500. Nine Vietnam banks in the list increase their global brand finance ranking.
InfographicVietnam jumps three spots in global index of emerging logistics markets
Vietnam jumps three spots to eight in the 2021 Emerging Markets Logistics Index released by leading logistics company Agility.
InfographicVietnam's development goals in coming decades
Vietnam aims to become a socialist-oriented developed nation by mid-21st century.