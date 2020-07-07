Business Farming production needs reforms for higher export value Foreign countries tightening import regulations would affect Vietnam's exports of farming products, especially fruits, forcing the local agricultural industry to re-organise production, according to experts.

Business How will mobile money affect e-wallets? Non-cash payment activities have developed strongly in recent years with many payment services such as digital banks and e-wallets.

Business H1 State budget revenue lowest in seven years State budget revenue in the first half of 2020 was down 10.5 percent against a year earlier and equal to just 44.2 percent of the annual estimate; the lowest since 2013, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung told a conference in Hanoi on July 7.

Business Rental land at southern IPs becoming scarce: JLL Land for lease at industrial parks (IPs) in the south of Vietnam is becoming increasingly scarce, according to data from real estate consultants Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) on the supply of industrial land in southern IPs during the second quarter of this year.