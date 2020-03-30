Vietnam’s import of Israeli computers, and electronic products and components of big values has a role to play in a trade deficit of 19.62 million USD during the reviewed period.

In the two months, Vietnam shipped over 6.24 million USD worth of tuna to Israel, making up 6.6 percent of the country’s turnover from its total export of the fish, and down 32 percent year-on-year.



Vietnam’s frozen cuttlefish export value to Israel was 752,000 USD, accounting for 1.14 percent of the total of the food, and up 335.6 percent compared with the same period last year.

Israel is one of Vietnam’s 10 biggest tuna and cuttlefish importers.

The office projected that during the first quarter of this year, Vietnam’s export value to Israel will excess 163 million USD and its import value, about 192 million USD./.

VNA