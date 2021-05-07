Society Remains of martyrs repatriated from Laos reburied in Nghe An, Thanh Hoa Authorities in the north-central province of Nghe An held a ceremony at the martyrs’ cemetery in Nghi Loc district on May 7 to rebury the remains of 95 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos.

Society Overloaded renewable energy affects power system operation Excess renewable energy has affected power system operations in Vietnam, said the leader of the National Power System Dispatch Centre of Vietnam Electricity (EVN).

Society Russian scholars praise Dien Bien Phu victory Russian scholars have congratulated Vietnam on its historic victory in the Dien Bien Phu campaign on the occasion of its 67th anniversary on May 7, saying it was the most important battle in the first Indochina War.

Society HCM City launches legal proceedings for housing illegal arrivals HCM City’s People’s Procuracy on May 7 approved the municipal police’s decision to arrest and begin legal proceedings against two men for organising housing for illegal immigrants, under Article 348 of the Penal Code.