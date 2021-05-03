Vietnam promotes processed agricultural products in Australia
Following the success of its trade promotion programme for Vietnam’s frozen durians in 2019 and 2020, the Vietnamese trade office in Australia is working to promote other processed agricultural products of Vietnam in the market.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Its activities are now underway in areas with a high number of Asian people, with frozen ginger being the first to be promoted via social media channels and websites; distributing flyers at stores and restaurants; and advertising at sport and entertainment events.
Most recently, as part of a golf tournament held by the Vietnamese community in Australia on April 25 in Sydney, the office cooperated with the organiser to place billboards and advertise frozen ginger from Vietnam, attracting the attention of participating entrepreneurs.
Nguyen Phu Hoa, head of the office, said the product has been chosen as fresh ginger that is among rare stuff in the market at the moment with a high retail price of approximately 50 AUD (39 USD) per kg.
Market surveys by the office showed that many Vietnamese expats in Australia, particularly owners of shops selling food and agricultural products, have known little about Vietnamese frozen ginger, which have been available in the market for a number of years. Retail prices of the product range around 10 AUD per kg.
In 2020, Australia had spent some 4 million USD on importing ginger from other agricultural countries.
According to Hoa, the country is currently opening its market to longan, lychee, mango and dragon fruit from Vietnam. Therefore, the diversification of export products to seek new opportunities through the trade of processed agricultural products is a promising direction for Vietnamese firms and farmers.
Statistics from the General Department of Vietnam Customs showed that in the first three months of 2021, Vietnam’s export of agricultural products, vegetables and fruits to Australia grew 39.97 percent over the same period last year by reeling in more than 19 million USD./.
