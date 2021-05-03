Business Ba Ria-Vung Tau expanding IPs to welcome investment New waves of investment coming to the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau will push up demand for land rentals at local industrial parks (IPs), which in turn will need to be expanded.

Business Ca Mau develops high-quality rice farming The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau will step up the application of advanced technology to expand high-quality rice material farming, according to Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Thanh Trieu.

Business Vietnam’s digital economy to hit 52 billion USD by 2025 Vietnam’s digital economy will likely reach 52 billion USD in value by 2025, according to the e-Conomy SEA 2019 report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company.

Business Viglacera wins international quality award Ceramic and tile producer Viglacera has won the World Class Award of the 2019-2020 Global Performance Excellence Award (GPEA) awarded by the Asia-Pacific Quality Organisation.