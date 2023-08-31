Politics Vietnam refutes untruthful information about Khmer people’s situation Vietnam refutes groundless and untruthful information about the situation of the Khmer people in the country, spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang has said.

Videos Work starts on Long Thanh International Airport Work on a passenger terminal at Long Thanh International Airport in southern Dong Nai province started on August 31. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the work.

Politics Deputy PM welcomes Secretary-General of Permanent Court of Arbitration Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 31 for Secretary-General of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) Marcin Czepelak, who is on a visit to Vietnam on the occasion of the first anniversary of the PCA Office in the country.

Politics Vietnam rejects all claims of China in East Sea: Spokeswoman Vietnam strongly reiterates its consistent stance on the sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spartly), and resolutely rejects any maritime claims of China that are based on the “nine-dash line” in the East Sea, spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang affirmed on August 31.