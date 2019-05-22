Vietnamese players celebrate after Tran Nhat Lan (No. 7) scores a goal in the third place match (Photo: giaducthoidai.vn)

- Vietnam won the bronze medal at the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's U15 Championship which wrapped up on May 21 in Chonburi, Thailand.Vietnam beat the Philippines 1-0 after striker Tran Nhat Lan found the net in the 36th minute.Vietnam also beat the Philippines in the earlier group round of the tournament by 2-0.Coach Nguyen Thi Mai Lan made several changes in the second meeting and her players had no difficulty dominating from the beginning of the match.However, the score did not change until the 36th mark when Lan scored her shot from 20 metres.The Philippines opened more attacks in the second half, sending Vietnamese keeper Tra Mi in alert time, but they failed to beat her.In the final, Thailand bagged their third title in a row when they beat Laos 5-3 in a penalty shootout at the Institute of Physical Education Stadium.-VNA