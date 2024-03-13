According to the bank, Vietnam ranked 23rd globally in industrial output value in 2022. It followed only two other Southeast Asian countries, Indonesia and Thailand, which ranked 12th and 20th, respectively.

Preliminary figures from the General Department of Vietnam Customs indicate that as of January 15, Vietnam had four products posting export turnover surpassing 1 billion USD, including textiles, computers, phones, and machinery.

These products accounted for over 53% of total export turnover.

The top destinations for Vietnam’s exports include the US, the EU, China, ASEAN, the Republic of Korea and Japan.

Exports to the US reached over 10 billion USD, up by 64 percent, while the figure for the EU market was 4.6 billion USD, up 40 percent./.

