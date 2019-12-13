Politics Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s minesweepers visit Da Nang Minesweepers JS Bungo and JS Takashima of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force carrying nearly 180 officers and sailors, docked at Tien Sa port on December 12 for a friendship visit to Da Nang.

Politics NA Vice Chairwoman receives Cuban Justice Minister Permanent National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong hosted a delegation of the Cuban Ministry of Justice led by Minister Oscar Manuel Silveira Martinez in Hanoi on December 12.

Politics Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh visits Cambodia Standing Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh is making a working visit to Cambodia on December 12-13 at the invitation of Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Assembly-Senate Relations and Inspection Men Sam An.

Politics NA leader affirms support for defence-security ties with Mexico National Assembly Vice Chairman Do Ba Ty has affirmed that the Vietnamese legislature will support cooperation with Mexico in national defence and security.