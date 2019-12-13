Vietnam ready for UNSC non-permanent membership
Vietnam is ready to take on the role of non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) from January 2020, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung.
Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung speaks at an international press conference on Vietnam’s non-permanent membership of the UNSC in Hanoi on December 12. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam officially won the election to become a non-permanent member of the UNSC for 2020-21 after getting 192 votes out of the 193 member countries and territories of the UN General Assembly in June, he said at an international press conference on Vietnam’s non-permanent membership of the UNSC in Hanoi on December 12.
To be a non-permanent member, Vietnam wishes to contribute to promoting the leading role of the UN in maintaining international peace and security and Vietnam will play a constructive and responsible role in this position, he said.
Vietnam also wants to use this occasion to enhance partnership with other countries, he said.
Vietnam will take the role from next month, it means the country has only six months of preparations since the election. However, relevant ministries and agencies have actively and proactively implemented assigned preparation tasks.
Regarding Vietnam’s discussion priorities in the role, Trung said as scheduled, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh will chair the UNSC meeting, including an open discussion session at minister-level with the theme of celebrating the 75th anniversary of the UN, on abiding by the UN Charter on maintaining international peace and security, the role of regional organisations in cooperating with the UNSC in maintaining international peace and security.
Vietnam will also discuss issues relating to Iraqi fund, the Middle East and activities in Lebanon.
Vietnam is expected to discuss with countries post-conflict reconstruction, women and children in conflicts or dealing with unexploded ordnance, he said./.