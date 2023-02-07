ASEAN Thai exports hurt as baht strengthens The Thailand’s Commerce Industry has warned the strengthening baht will affect high-value industrial products with few imported raw materials such as rubber products, canned and processed seafood, gems and jewelry.

World Lao newspaper praises growth of Communist Party of Vietnam Pasaxon (People), the official newspaper of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP), on February 6 ran an article on 93 years of growth and strength of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on its front page, on the occasion of the 93rd founding anniversary of the CPV (February 3, 1930-2023).

World Indonesia’s new capital draws investment Head of the Nusantara Capital Authority Bambang Susantono has confirmed that 90 domestic and foreign investors could be considered serious in their intent to invest in the new capital.

World Indonesia to host World Water Forum Indonesia’s Government on February 5 announced a plan to organise the opening ceremony of the 10th World Water Forum that will take place on February 15-16, 2023 at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC).