Vietnam receives Japanese equipment for Government Information Reporting System
A ceremony was held in Hanoi on March 17 to mark the reception of the Japanese Government-sponsored equipment for the Government Information Reporting System of Vietnam.
Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung (R) and Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio at the ceremony on March 17 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A ceremony was held in Hanoi on March 17 to mark the reception of the Japanese Government-sponsored equipment for the Government Information Reporting System of Vietnam.
Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said that on January 9, 2020, the Government Office and the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam signed the two governments’ exchange of note on the supply of hardware equipment for the Government Information Reporting System.
All the equipment has been handed over to the Vietnamese side three months ahead of schedule, he said, noting that this is the only Government reporting centre of Vietnam, which has been connected with 15 ministries and 54 provincial-level localities nationwide.
He attributed the outcome to the active and responsible contributions by the Japanese Embassy, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Vietnamese ministries and agencies, the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), and Vietcombank.
Dung also noted the e-Government systems and platforms that the Government Office has been operating, namely the National E-Document Exchange Platform, the e-Cabinet System, the National Public Service Portal, the National Information Reporting System, and the Government’s information and steering centre, which have helped convert from a paper-based to an electronic working environment that centres on the people and businesses.
The minister appreciated both sides’ close coordination to realise the Japanese Government’s sponsorship commitment, voicing his belief that with the resolve of the Vietnamese Government, the Prime Minister, ministries, sectors, and localities, along with the support from Japan, Vietnam will obtain more encouraging outcomes in building an e-Government so as to achieve a digital Government, a digital economy, and a digital society.
For his part, Japanese Ambassador Yamada Takio said it is an honour of his country’s Government to supply made-in-Japan equipment for the National Information Reporting System and the Government’s information and steering centre, which shows the Vietnamese Government’s trust in Japan.
The e-Government application to the Government Office is among reform efforts by the Vietnamese Government to secure quicker consideration and issuance of policies, he noted, adding that the Japanese Government has been doing everything it can to help with this.
Reviewing bilateral cooperation in e-Government building, the ambassador said Japan wishes to collaborate with Vietnam in digital affairs, with the e-Government building a focus.
In the post-pandemic period, a large number of Japanese enterprises are choosing Vietnam as a new investment destination, helping to expand the two countries’ cooperation chances in the digital area.
Japanese businesses which own the world’s leading technologies and Vietnamese firms which have talented human resources will cooperate well in this regard in the future, according to the diplomat./.