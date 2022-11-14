Vietnam records 206 new COVID-19 cases on November 14
An additional 206 COVID-19 cases were reported in Vietnam on November 14, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative image. (Photo:VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – An additional 206 COVID-19 cases were reported in Vietnam on November 14, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new cases lifted the total number of infections since the pandemic broke out to 11,508,893.
Also on the day, 66 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number of recoveries to 10,606,003.
The death toll was kept at 43,166, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections, as no fatality was logged on the day.
So far, more than 262.66 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country./.