Vietnam records 2,814 new COVID-19 cases on August 17
Ilustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam logged an additional 2,814 COVID-19 cases on August 17, raising the country’s total caseload to 11,373,276, according to the Ministry of Health.
A total 5,298 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on the day, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 10,040,338. There are 226 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
Three deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours, lilting the total number of fatalities to 43,103.
On the day, 417,395 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered, raising the total number of shots given out to 252,097,399./.