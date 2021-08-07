Vietnam records 7,334 new COVID-19 cases on August 7
A sample for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported 3,540 COVID-19 cases, including one imported, in the past over 12 hours to 6.30pm on August 7, bringing the total number of infections in the day to 7,334, according to the Ministry of Health.
The daily figure represented a drop of 987 domestic cases compared to the previous day.
HCM City still led the country in the number of new patients with 3,930, followed by Binh Duong (822), Dong Nai (709), Long An (367), Ba Ria-Vung Tau (288), Khanh Hoa (167), Tien Giang (165), Can Tho (141), and Tay Ninh (134).
Out of these domestic cases, 1,281 were reported as community transmissions.
As of August 7 afternoon, the total number of COVID-19 patients in Vietnam stood at 200,715.
As many as 4,305 patients were given the all-clear, increasing the number of recoveries from COVID-19 nationwide to 66,637.
Nearly 8.53 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of August 7. More than 7.6 million people have had one dose and over 863,000 two doses./.
