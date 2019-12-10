Vietnam records remarkable achievements in human rights
Preventing conflicts, enhancing preventive diplomacy, settling conflicts via peaceful measures, intensifying multilateralism, consolidating sustainable development, coping with climate change and promoting human rights will be Vietnam’s priorities during its term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2020-2021.
Officers and soldiers of Vietnam's second level-2 field hospital (Photo: VNA)
With the aim of becoming a “partner for sustainable peace,” Vietnam has made direct contributions to international peacekeeping missions.
Five years after Vietnam joined the UN peacekeeping operations in 2014, the country has sent officers to two UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan and the Central African Republic.
The country’s first level-2 field hospital has been awarded with the UN’s “For the cause of peacekeeping” order.
As a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2008-2009, Vietnam worked hard to promote initiatives and actively contribute to addressing conflicts and crises in the world.
The country raised core issues in human rights promotion such as the protection of children and women, especially the UN resolutions on women, peace and security.
While serving as a member of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for 2014-2016, Vietnam actively and pragmatically participated in forums on human rights of the UN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other mechanisms.
Many of Vietnam’s initiatives on human rights, particularly those regarding the guarantee of rights of women, children, people with disabilities and those affected by climate change, have received applause from the international community.
In 2016 and 2018, with Vietnam’s introduction, the UNHRC adopted two resolutions on impacts of climate change on rights of children and women. Vietnam also proposed and engaged in many initiatives such as protecting labour rights of people with disabilities, ensuring a safe working environment for labourers at sea, enhancing education and preventing the trafficking of girls and women.
Another “hallmark of peace” is Hanoi’s hosting the second summit between the US and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) last February in coincidence with the capital city’s celebration of 20 years since it was recognised as the “City for Peace” by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).
Vietnam’s achievements in ensuring human rights were acknowledged by the international community and praised at the 41st session of the UNHRC last July, as reflected through the council’s approval of Vietnam’s third-cycle Universal Periodic Review (UPR) national report./.