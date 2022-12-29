Business HCM City’s budget collection exceeds target by 22% Ho Chi Minh City’s total budget collection topped 471.5 trillion VND (nearly 20 billion USD) as of December 28, or equivalent to 121.99% of the estimate and up 23.6% year on year, reported Director of the municipal Department of Finance Le Duy Minh at a conference on the same day.

Business Hanoi posts nearly 8.9% economic growth in 2022 Hanoi recorded year-on-year growth of 8.89% in gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in 2022, higher than the target of 7 - 7.5%, according to the municipal Statistics Office.