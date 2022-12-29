Vietnam records trade surplus of over 11.2 billion USD
Vietnam’s import-export turnover in December is estimated at 58.82 billion USD, up 2.7% over the previous month, pushing the total in the whole year to 732.5 billion USD, a year on year rise of 9.5%, with a trade surplus of 11.2 billion USD, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
GSO General Director Nguyen Thi Huong said that this year, the domestic economy has recovered rapidly with an increase in domestic production cost and prices of input materials for exports.
The office reported that export revenue is estimated to reach 29.66 billion USD in December, 89.5 billion USD in the fourth quarter and 371.85 billion USD in the whole year, up 10.6% year on year, with 276.76 billion USD coming from the foreign-invested sector, accounting for 74.4%.
In the year, 36 product groups enjoy export revenue of over 1 billion USD each, with eight earning over 10 billion USD each.
Meanwhile, Vietnam spent about 29.16 billion USD on imports in December, 85.07 billion USD in the fourth quarter and 360.65 billion USD in the whole year, an increase of 10% year on year.
In 2022, the import revenue of 46 products exceeded 1 billion USD, including six reaching over 10 billion USD.
In the year, the country also exported about 12.9 billion USD worth of services, a surge of 145.2% year on year./.