Politics Founding anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army marked in many countries Vietnamese embassies in many countries continued to host events to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army and took the occasion to introduce the 2019 White Paper on Vietnam National Defence.

Politics PM welcomes Cambodian, Lao defence ministers Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Tea Banh, and Lao Minister of National Defence Chansamone Channhalat in Hanoi on December 19.

Politics Vietnam, Japan agree to enhance exchanges between parliamentarians Vietnam and Japan have agreed to increase exchanges between parliamentarians, especially young and female ones, to share information and experience in legislative activities.