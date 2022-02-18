Business Vietnam has highest gold demand in Southeast Asia Vietnam has the highest demand for gold in Southeast Asia, Andrew Naylor, Regional CEO, Asia-Pacific (excluding China) and Public Policy of the World Gold Council, said during a recent virtual workshop on the Vietnamese gold market.

IFC supports development of Vinh Phuc ICD Logistics Centre Vietnam's T&T Group and Singapore's YCH Group have inked a deal with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) on project development to attract capital funding for their inland container depot (ICD) logistics centre in northern Vinh Phuc province.

Vietnam Airlines resumes commercial flights with Malaysia The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines conducted a return flight between Ho Chi Minh City and Kuala Lumpur on February 17, marking the resumption of regular flights between Malaysia and Vietnam after two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Room for Vietnamese agricultural and food products in UAE There remains huge opportunities for Vietnamese enterprises to accelerate exports of agricultural and food products to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) thanks to its strong demand for these items, experts have said.