Vietnam reopens air routes with 19 countries, territories so far
Vietnam had reopened air routes with 19 countries and territories as of February 15, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
The foreign destinations include Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, Taiwan (China), Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Australia, Germany, Russia, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, Hong Hong (China), Malaysia, Turkey, Qatar and UAE.
Full services have yet to be restored with China as the neighbouring country only allows outbound passenger flights to Vietnam as part of its COVID-19 preventive policies.
Vietnam has been gradually resuming international flights since January 1 after over two years of shutdown to contain the pandemic./.