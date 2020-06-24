Health Infographic No community infections recorded in Vietnam for 69 days Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases overnight, making it the 69th straight day without any community infections as of 7am on June 24, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam goes through 69 days without new COVID-19 community cases Vietnam went through 69 days recording no COVID-19 infections in the community as of 6 am on June 24, reported the the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

