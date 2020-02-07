Vietnam restores goods transactions at border gates with China
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed to restore export and import activities at border gates with China but quarantine rules must be rigorously obeyed, according to an announcement of the Government Office.
A refrigerated truck loaded with fruits for exports arrives at Huu Nghi Border Gate in Lang Son province, which borders with China, on February 5. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed to restore export and import activities at border gates with China but quarantine rules must be rigorously obeyed, according to an announcement of the Government Office.
The announcement, which informed the PM’s conclusions at the meeting of the Government’s standing board earlier this week, also said the PM agreed to license charter flights carrying Chinese citizens in Vietnam back home with the return flights required to be without any passenger.
Cross-border cargo railway services and cargo flights from/to China were also permitted but they must strictly follow rules on preventing the spread of the new coronavirus, called nCoV, which is ravaging the region.
The announcement also notes that the Ministry of Health was asked to envision different scenarios for countering the virus and be well-prepared for any medical emergency.
It must provide support in epidemic prevention and control for border provinces and act immediately if cases of suspected infection are reported.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was tasked to coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies to send medical relief supplies to China and at the same time, bring back Vietnamese citizens from Wuhan, the epicenter of the nCoV epidemic.
The Ministry of Investment and Planning must work with relevant ministries and agencies to revise this year’s economic development scenarios and come up with measures to minimise negative impacts of the disease outbreak on the economy.
The Defence Ministry was assigned to work with localities to designate concentrated isolation areas, and People’s Committees at all levels should strictly implement quarantine for those who come from or travel through virus-affected areas./.