At the talks (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam stands ready to coordinate to promote inter-Korean dialogue and cooperation, contributing to the peace process and denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, he pledged.The minister expressed his hope that Vietnam and the RoK would persistently keep their positive stance on maintaining peace, stability and legal order at sea, respecting freedom of navigation and overflight, and settling disputes in the East Sea by peaceful measures in line international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).He called for support to ASEAN and China in building a substantive, effective and efficient Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in accordance with international law, 1982 UNCLOS.Son is on an official visit to the RoK from February 9-11 at the invitation of his RoK counterpart Chung Eui-yong.Also on February 10, he met with the President of the RoK - Vietnam Friendship Association and the President of the Korean cultural development association, and visited the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK./.