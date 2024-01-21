Korean tourists visit book street in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is the destination with the highest number of business class bookings, followed by Thailand and Japan, according to data from Gmarket’s analysis of 2023 airline ticket sales in the Republic of Korea (RoK) market.



Gmarket's Data released on January 19 showed that a major e-commerce platform in the RoK, the number of purchases of premium airline tickets such as business class tickets increased significantly last year as demand for overseas travel increased after the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, the number of business class flight bookings increased by 254% in 2023, 3.5 times higher than in 2022.



Despite the long-term economic recession, more and more Korean residents are inclined to enjoy “fly and vacation” amenities, as they are willing to spend on comfortable airplane seats.



Analysis of airline ticket sales also showed that Vietnam accounts for 18% of Korean business class bookings, followed by Thailand (16%) and Japan (12%).



In the second half of 2023, business class ticket bookings reached 68%, double the first half level of 32%.



Large domestic airlines such as Asiana Airlines and Korean Air accounted for 51 percent of total business tickets booked, proving that Koreans favour domestic airlines.



Seizing the above demand, Korean airlines have developed marketing strategies aimed at offering distinct benefits, and quickly responding to customer tastes./.