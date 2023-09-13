Head of the Republic of Sakha Aisen Nikolaev (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Do Thanh Trung met with Head of Russia's Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Aisen Nikolaev on September 13 to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation, on the sidelines of the 2023 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF 2023) held in Vladivostok.



Nikolaev noted that Yakutia and Vietnam are moving towards new official relations, with both sides showing their increasing interest in trade collaboration. Two-way trade is on the rise, particularly the potential of increased exports of minerals, gemstones, and agricultural products.



Many firms from the Republic of Sakha have joined trade and industry exhibitions in Vietnam.



The Head of the Republic of Sakha invited Vietnam to the Russia-Asia Arctic Research Consortium, which was created on the initiative of the Northern Forum.



He also extended an invitation to the Vietnamese sports team to participate in the 2024 Children of Asia International Sports Games in Yakutsk, the capital of the Republic of Sakha./.