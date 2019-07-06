The Vietnamese delegation works with Belarus's Ministry of Communications and Information (Photo: VNA)

– A delegation from the Central Steering Committee for External Information Service, led by Party Central Committee member and deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Communication and Education Thuan Huu recently visited Belarus and Estonia to exchange experience in external information service.During the working trips to the two European countries from June 25 to July 2, Huu, who is also Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association and Editor-in-chief of Nhan dan (People) newspaper, informed the hosts about Vietnam’s socio-economic situation and diplomatic accomplishments in recent years as well as the rapid development of the information and press industry.While working with Belarus’s Ministry of Communications and Information, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National State Television and Radio Company (Belteleradio) and Belarusian Telegraph Agency (Belta), Huu highly spoke of the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two countries and peoples through historical periods.He suggested the two sides boost cooperation in various fields, including the dissemination of external information.Belarus recommended diversifying means of disseminating external information as well as providing full, comprehensive and truthful information about the situation and development in each country, contributing to the reinforcement of their good traditional friendship.The two sides also shared experience in building and implementing external information strategies, promoting the image of each country’s land, culture and people, and handling false and distorted information.While working with Estonia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Postimees news, the Vietnamese official emphasised Vietnam’s great attachment to the relations with Estonia.He congratulated the Estonian Government on the election to the non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council for 2020-2021 along with Vietnam, Niger, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Tunisia.He hoped the two sides will bolster multifaceted cooperation, especially in exchanging information between media agencies.Estonia shared experience in supporting press agencies in the communication work to serve national economic and tourism development.It hoped press agencies of the two sides will strengthen coordination and increase information exchanges in specific fields to help their people understand better about the respective countries, thus contributing to cementing the bilateral friendship.The two sides agreed to promote means of exchanging external information and press delegation exchanges.-VNA